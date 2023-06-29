University offering better opportunities for scholarship opportunity

The scholarship aims to advance equity of opportunity and will enable individuals to have the opportunity to access Postgraduate study

Wolverhampton University has partnered with the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) to develop a fully funded scholarship for students from underrepresented groups who are interested in studying for a master’s degree in Strength and Conditioning Coaching.

The scholarship aims to advance equity of opportunity and will enable individuals to have the opportunity to access Postgraduate study, in addition to up to £2,500 to support vocational courses which aim to improve their chances of employment within the field of Strength and Conditioning.

The MSc in Strength and Conditioning programme offered by the University’s School of Sport provides students with the knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in this rapidly growing field.

The programme is led by experienced professionals with extensive expertise in Strength and Conditioning and the university will cover full home tuition fees for the period of one year’s study, supporting any individual from a culturally diverse background or who classifies as disabled.

TASS will be providing the successful student with access to up to £2,500 additional funding to support with further qualifications and Continuous Professional Development to enhance employment opportunities while studying the course.

In return, the student will take on a placement opportunity with WLV Sport and commit to delivering 12 hours of Strength and Conditioning across a range of sports and disciplines for the period of study.

James Dale, Head of Sport and Physical Activity at Wolverhampton University, said: “We are really pleased to be able to remove some of the barriers to Postgraduate study through this bursary.

"As a University, we are committed to providing equal opportunities and, given Sport England’s ambitions to have a workforce within sport and physical activity which is representative of the population, we believe that we can start to achieve that through these kinds of scholarships.”

Guy Taylor, National Director at TASS, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Wolverhampton University on this Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity initiative to provide further qualification and experience to an individual from a culturally diverse background or with a disability.