Police probe after Wolverhampton dog attack leaves man seriously injured

Police have launched an appeal after a man was attacked by a dog in Wolverhampton and left with "serious injuries".

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with the attack

The incident is said to have taken place in the Heath Town area of the city at around 8.15am on May 9.

The man was walking along the Wolverhampton Road when he was attacked by the dog which was believed to have been a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

He was said to have suffered serious injuries to his hand and leg and required hospital treatment as a result.

Police are now looking to speak to a man in connection to the attack.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "If you recognise this man or have any information, please get in touch via Live Chat quoting 20/416176/23.

"Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."

