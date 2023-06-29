Charity workers ready to take on mountain challenge

Jade Secker and Chloe Evans will be taking part in the challenge

The Haven fundraising manager Jade Secker and fundraising officer Chloe Evans will be among 15 participants taking on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge between Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

They will be getting their walking boots on to raise funds for The Haven and will cover 17 miles in distance and 2,334 metres total ascent as they climb Pen Y Fan, Cadair Idris and Snowdon inside 24 hours.

Chloe Evans said “We are really excited for the Welsh Three Peaks challenge as part of our 50th Anniversary year of activities.

"My colleague Jade and I are also taking part and we are really looking forward to cheering our participants on along the way as they take on this huge challenge and achieve something amazing both personally and for The Haven too."

The challenge is one of many events being held by the Haven, which supports women and children fleeing domestic abuse and those at risk of homelessness, to mark its 50th anniversary.

Ross Hunt, from Bespoke Timber Buildings and Landscapes who is taking part in the challenge with his wife and business partner Emily, said “The Haven make a difference to so many women and children that need a safe place to go.

"This will definitely be a challenge and we are looking forward to taking it on to raise vital funds for The Haven”

All funds raised help The Haven to ensure their vital services can be there through the summer months and beyond for those fleeing from domestic abuse.