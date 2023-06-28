Wolverhampton students learn first aid skills from St John Ambulance amid rise in knife crime

Course facilitator Sharanjit Kaur showing students how to perform CPR.

It's a horrifying but undeniable fact that many young people in the Black Country carry knives and that there are devastating consequences when these weapons are used.

Many families' lives have been shattered all because someone has chose to carry and use a knife, with life-changing repercussions for all involved.

While the battle against knife crime is complex and offers no easy answers, St John Ambulance is offering young people life-saving first aid skills, in a bid to reduce the number of fatalities as a result of knife crime.

The charity's 'street first aid' pilot programme, called Young Responders, gives secondary school students and young adults aged up to 25 vital skills for some of the real-life situations young people may find themselves in.

The programme is being rolled out in areas of the West Midlands, North East, and London, with the goal of giving 15,000 young people life-saving first aid skills.

As part of the programme, St John Ambulance responder Sharanjit Kaur visited the City of Wolverhampton college to teach students first aid skills such as how to use a tourniquet, perform CPR, and put people in the recovery position.

33-year-old Sharanjit from Oldbury has been working on the project with St John Ambulance since February.

The charity has been taken aback by the reluctance of some schools to engage with the sessions, fearing that they may be perceived as having a youth violence problem if they choose to host the sessions.

However, Sharanjit believes these sessions are vital for all schools, saying: "It's a basic educational need, like maths, science and English. Why wouldn't you want anyone to know that? It's a necessary skill in the world today."

Lisa Glynn, a lecturer in health and social care at the college, added: "These sessions are really really good because they're giving young people the tools to be able to respond to different situations and know what do they do. These things could happen to them.

"But it's not just knife crime. It could help if somebody trips up in the park with a sharp object. These things can happen anywhere, so having these skills can ultimately save a life in any situation.

"I think it's been really good for them, they've all really enjoyed it."

The practical skills sessions also allowed students to assess what resources they would have if they were to be a bystander or victim in such an incident.

Sharanjit showed the students how to use a tourniquet, which can help slow down blood loss and ultimately save a life.

However, the St John responder acknowledged that people would be incredibly unlikely to have access to a tourniquet in an emergency, and therefore asked the students which objects could function as one on a patient.

Belts, knives, and pens were suitable alternatives, but one student successfully used her own vape to perform a tourniquet on a mannequin.

While young people vaping may be a taboo subject for some, it's undeniable that many young people will carry a vape, and using one as a tourniquet could save someone's life.

Dealing with the aftermath of knife crime and the dangers of alcohol poisoning are crucial facets of the Young Responders course, but mental health is also addressed in these sessions.

Sharanjit said: "Mental health sessions are massively important and students know that. In one session, I went through the statistics that one in five people have mental health problems but only one in eight of those are getting any help.

"And one student said to me 'Well, if they know all these statistics, what are they actually doing? Why aren't they're doing things to make people's lives better?'

"If people aren't getting interventions and help before they become suicidal, it's as if somebody's got cancer in their little finger, but instead of getting the help to get it out, it actually spreads through the whole system.

"What they were asking me, in relation to young people turning to violence or knife crime because of things like poverty, is why aren't people being helped to live? Why aren't we focusing on the conditions that are causing this crisis?"

Course facilitator Sharanjit Kaur showing students how to perform CPR.

Sharanjit has been incredibly impressed by the enthusiasm of the students in her sessions and their willingness to learn.

In her session at the City of Wolverhampton College, Lucy Lewis, Emily Morgan, and Josh Grant-Shaw were particularly keen to get involved and learn, as all three of them want to go into careers that help people.

Lucy, aged 17, is already a member of St John Ambulance and wants to become a paramedic or a radiologist; Emily, aged 18, is going to study nursing at university, having wanted to be a nurse since she was a little girl; and 18-year-old Josh wants to study psychology at university and focus on mental health.

Talking about the session, Lucy said: "This session was really useful because loads of people are getting stabbed nowadays, so I think it's a good thing to teach young people these skills, because it's not going to be older people around to help, it's going to be people your own age.

"I'd definitely feel more confident about helping someone if they'd been stabbed. It'll always be scary because they're in your hands really, but it's better than just walking away and pretending you didn't see it."