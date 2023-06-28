Trams not running in Wolverhampton due to traffic signal failure

The issue has occurred at the wishbone island between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.
A normal service is in operation between Prestfield and Edgbaston Village.
Tickets are being accepted on National Express bus route 79 between West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.
⚠️ #WMMNew - 07:06 - Due to Traffic signal failure on the wishbone island, trams are not currently operating between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield. A normal service is in operation between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village. pic.twitter.com/2BVA8OUQi5— West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) June 28, 2023