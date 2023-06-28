Trams not running in Wolverhampton due to traffic signal failure

A traffic signal failure has stopped trams running between two Wolverhampton stops.

The issue has occurred at the wishbone island between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

A normal service is in operation between Prestfield and Edgbaston Village.

Tickets are being accepted on National Express bus route 79 between West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.

