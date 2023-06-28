Families and communities at the heart of Muslim celebration

It was the first event of its size in West Park

West Park in Wolverhampton was the setting for the biggest ever Eid in the Park event held in the city, with more than 4,000 worshippers bringing prayer mats to take their place on the grass and join in the prayers.

The prayer area at West Park was a large one, allowing a spread across

While there were grey clouds in the sky before and during the free event, the weather remained clear and warm for the worshippers and invited guests, which included Wolverhampton Deputy Mayor Councillor Linda Leach.

It marked Eid Al-Adha, one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar which commemorates Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael to God and is a day of reflection, community, and togetherness, emphasising the important contribution of faith communities.

This was emphasised by the number of families arriving together to pray, with plenty of children wearing traditional outfits and lots of colourful outfits on display.

It was a day for families to come together

The event was organised by the Jamia Masjid Al-Aqsa Wolverhampton Central Mosque and followed on from previous events in Peace Green Park in Whitmore Reans in 2019 and Dunstall Park in 2022, starting with speeches from members of the mosque, then prayers taking place at 10.30am.

Councillor Sohail Khan was in attendance at the event after assisting in the organisation and said he felt the event had gone fantastically well and spoke about being pleased at seeing so many people taking part.

He said: "The weather held up, even though it was overcast, but it all went really well and fell into place nicely.

Thousands of worshippers made the trip to West Park to answer the call to prayer

"Considering it was a weekday and some people couldn't get down to the event as they were at work, we were still really thrilled with the number of people who came down, with a count of more than 4,000 people there.

"Morning prayers are always busy and there were around 1,000 people for the first prayers, with this being the second one and I think it was a great number for the big event."

Worshippers walked the lanes of the park to take part in the prayers

Councillor Khan said the importance of being able to pray outside was because of reviving the Sunnah, the traditions and practices of the Islamic prophet Muhammad that constitute a model for Muslims to follow, as well as bringing the community together.

He said: "We're reviving a key sunnah that we've sort of lost in Western countries where the weather is quite volatile and we don't always have the ground or space to be able to perform outdoor prayers but, historically, that's how there were conducted.

There were plenty of colourful costumes on display

"It's about community spirit as well, helping people understand that we live in a diverse country and an even more diverse city, and it's good that people of faith and of none can come and have a look and see what it's all about.

Speeches took place on the stage before the prayers