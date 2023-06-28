Eid event in West Park sparks congestion warning

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 16/9/21 WITH VIDEO Traffic congestion on the ring road, following a crash involving the tram, at Bilston Road, Wolverhampton..

Thousands of Muslims are descending on the park to mark Eid, there is a similar events at West Smethwick Park and in Small Heath Park, Birmingham.

West Midlands Roads tweeted: "Eid Al Adha takes place today with various events and activities in the region

"Eid in the Park, Small Heath Park, Birmingham and Eid Prayers in West Park, Wolverhampton.

"Congestion and delays are expected - allow extra time to travel."

*The Oldbury Faith Foundation*

*ANNOUNCEMENT*



*EID WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY 28TH OF JUNE 2023. SALAH WILL BE 8AM AT WEST SMETHWICK PARK INSHAA' ALLAH*



*FUN DAY FOR KIDS AND FAMILIES*



*BOUNCY CASTLES, FOOD STALLS AND MORE* pic.twitter.com/lPCaa7vn1u — The Oldbury Faith Foundation (@TheOldburyFaith) June 20, 2023

Traffic lights which were broken on Bilston Street island which caused tailbacks before 8am have now been fixed.

However, a broken down lorry on the M6 near Cannock is also causing delays.