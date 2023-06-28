Eid event in West Park sparks congestion warning

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Motorists in Wolverhampton have been warned about congestion on the roads this morning due to a large event at West Park.

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 16/9/21 WITH VIDEO Traffic congestion on the ring road, following a crash involving the tram, at Bilston Road, Wolverhampton..
WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 16/9/21 WITH VIDEO Traffic congestion on the ring road, following a crash involving the tram, at Bilston Road, Wolverhampton..

Thousands of Muslims are descending on the park to mark Eid, there is a similar events at West Smethwick Park and in Small Heath Park, Birmingham.

West Midlands Roads tweeted: "Eid Al Adha takes place today with various events and activities in the region

"Eid in the Park, Small Heath Park, Birmingham and Eid Prayers in West Park, Wolverhampton.

"Congestion and delays are expected - allow extra time to travel."

Traffic lights which were broken on Bilston Street island which caused tailbacks before 8am have now been fixed.

However, a broken down lorry on the M6 near Cannock is also causing delays.

https://twitter.com/WMRoads/status/1673919168654061569

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News