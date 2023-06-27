Crash in Wolverhampton blocks road diverting motorists and bus services

The collision occurred on Warstones Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map

It happened on Warstones Road in Wolverhampton around 8.30am and left the road blocked.

National Express West Midlands put out a message to inform bus travellers of diversions to both the 2 and 4 services.

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "A collision is blocking Warstones Road in Wolverhampton.

"Service 2 is diverted in both directions via Warstones Drive and East Croft Road.

"Service 4 is diverted in both directions via Coalway Road.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

The group then put out a message at 9.43am to say the road had been cleared and bus services were back to normal.

The spokesman said: "The collision blocking Warstones Road in Wolverhampton has cleared.