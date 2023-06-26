Wetherspoon re-ignites £15m hotel and heritage centre plans for Wolverhampton pub

The popular pub chain was granted planning permission by Wolverhampton Council in March 2020 to redevelop The Moon Under Water, in Lichfield Street, and add an extra floor to the building.
Pub giant Wetherspoon has reignited £15 million plans to transform a Wolverhampton pub with a hotel and 'heritage centre', creating around 70 new jobs.
The popular pub chain was granted planning permission by Wolverhampton Council in March 2020 to redevelop The Moon Under Water, in Lichfield Street, and add an extra floor to the building.