Wolverhampton police rescue member of public trapped inside their own van in hot weather

Police in Wolverhampton rescued a member of the public who had become trapped inside their own van.

Officers from Heath Town & East Park Police helped to release the person from the vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for the police said: "We have just rescued a member of the public who inadvertently locked themselves into the back of their own van in the humid afternoon sun.

"Rescued and we are resuming...#escaperoom #LocalPolicing."

