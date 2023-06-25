Wolverhampton police rescue member of public trapped inside their own van in hot weather

Officers from Heath Town & East Park Police helped to release the person from the vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman for the police said: "We have just rescued a member of the public who inadvertently locked themselves into the back of their own van in the humid afternoon sun.
"Rescued and we are resuming...#escaperoom #LocalPolicing."
