Day of fun and celebration in honour of Armed Forces

Host Dicky Dodd does a selfie with The Bluebird Belles and Wolfie and Wendy

Parks across the region were filled with fun and games and entertainment as part of celebrations for Armed Forces Day and the many people across the region serving within the forces.

Will Whitehouse from Penn meets members of the 4th Battalion Mercian Regiment

The events included full military parades, with the forces members marching in full uniform, then a family fun day with a range of activities for people of all ages.

In Wolverhampton, the event took place in West Park and was sponsored by Collins Aerospace, with support from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Michael Hardacre and Wolfie and Wendy from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There was plenty to do for youngsters at the event

The day of activities also included funfair rides, street food traders and a bar, as well as face painting, Cycle Skills Track & Smoothie Bike and the chance to meet and chat with local forces as well as information stands.

The Bluebird Belles also added a touch of old-fashioned glamour to the occasion with a performance on the main stage, with local radio legend Dicky Dodd keeping the event running.

The Bluebird Belles wowed the crowd at the show

A new addition to this year’s event was the IMPS Motorcycle Display Arena where the world’s premier military style motorcycle display team performed twice during the day and closed the event flying the Armed Forces Day flag in a spectacular pyramid formation.

The IMPS Motorcycle Display Team demonstrated their skills and showed their support for Ukraine

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson served in the army as a solider, serving in Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Bosnia, and said the day was a great way to recognise people making the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

He said: "Armed Forces Day is a great day as, for many years, the heroic work of our Armed Forces has often been overlooked but now, as a nation, we can recognise the people who paid the ultimate sacrifice, but also those who serve their country under some of the hardest conditions.

Jasmine Smith was dressed for the occasion

"I think we always must honour our great armed forces, with there being more than 5,000 veterans in Wolverhampton and it's great to see them and not just them, but all the family members who have supported the armed forces.

"It's something that unites communities and long may it continue."

Wolverhampton’s Mayor, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, said: “The City of Wolverhampton has a special relationship with our armed forces.

The Bluebird Belles put on a show for the large crowd

“Armed Forces Day is a fantastic, free and fun event for all the family with something for everyone."

Steve Holder, General Manager for Collins Aerospace Actuation Site in Wolverhampton, said: “At Collins Aerospace, we know and value the strategic and tactical talents that our armed forces community can offer.

"In sponsoring this year’s Armed Forces Day event in Wolverhampton, we are extending our support and admiration to the courageous men and women who have served their country.

The event was a chance for families to come together and enjoy a day out in West Park

“We are dedicated to hiring veterans – whether you’re a veteran, a reserve member, military spouse or transitioning from active duty to a civilian career.