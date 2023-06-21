Wolverhampton hostel for women and children given major revamp

Manager Vicki Cureton, with Chloe Leek, Kimberley Stringer and Rachael Shields in the newly refurbished living room

Jericho House has been running its supported-living project for 30 years, which sees service users given some independence while being supported by on-site staff who teach a range of important life skills.

To celebrate the anniversary, the newly renamed Jericho Supported Living site has been given a major revamp across the course of 18 months.

The interior of the accommodation – which comprises of 11 bedsits – was given a makeover with the help of staff and volunteers from the charity in the form of a new kitchen, new furniture and modernised bathrooms.

The charity's supported-living project has been running for 30 years

Meanwhile, the exterior of the site was refurbished by Wolverhampton Council, which helped to install a new roof, chimneys, windows and doors.

Vicki Cureton, manager of Jericho House said the grand reopening on Friday was a success.

The 47-year-old said: "Everything was so positive it was fabulous. We had lots of comments from people saying they would want to live there, so that's a big plus.

"We have had all new bathrooms, a new shower room, we've had new flooring all the way through, all new furniture – literally everything is new.

"It's about putting a safe roof over their heads with support and giving them the next step of independence before moving back into the community.

"For a lady that has had domestic violence, self-esteem and confidence is a big thing, so just doing it in smaller steps before feeling like they've been dumped back into the community is a big thing.

"It's from [age] 16 upwards, so some of the young ones don't know how to cook, so it's about life skills and building upon how to run a home.

"Waiting for council houses can take such a long time, so temporary accommodation is vital in the city."