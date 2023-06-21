Police get busy in Advance as they crack down on crime in Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

In a video posted on Wolverhampton Police's twitter feed, Superintendent Simon Inglis from the city's local policing unit (LPU) said they had already sent a message to those intent on causing harm to communities that it wouldn't be tolerated and they would face justice.

The 24-hour-operation which finished this morning is part of a force-wide initiative under the Advance banner which is neing carried out by the police with a number of other agencies and aims to mirror in one day what officers are doing on a regular basis. Wolverhampton was the first LPU to undertake the operation, with other areas to follow.

As part of Operation Advance, police carried out an early morning raid on a suspected chop shop in the Black Country, with chief constable Craig Guildford joining his officers. It came after the police received information about car crime in Wolverhampton and Walsall.

The police also carried out a road safety awareness initiative where they stopped vehicles and checked they were safe, were present at stations and metro stops in Bilston and Wolverhampton for a meet and greet session and carried out checks on six scrap metal businesses across the area.

Superintendent Inglis said: "As well as the chop shop warrants and the vehicle checks, amongst the other activity has been county lines disruption, and clampdowns on fly tipping and anti social behaviour.