Police concerned for 35-year-old woman missing from Wolverhampton

Police are worried about the welfare of a 35-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Wolverhampton.

Have you seen Vanessa?
Vanessa is 5ft 2in tall, with long, blond hair.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help find Vanessa? The 35-year-old is missing from home in Wolverhampton and we, and her family, are worried about her.

"If you know where she is, call 999 immediately, quoting PID 439555. Thank you."

