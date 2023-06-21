Police concerned for 35-year-old woman missing from Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton man jailed after knocking out woman in 'shocking' tower block lift attack
Police are worried about the welfare of a 35-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Wolverhampton.
Vanessa is 5ft 2in tall, with long, blond hair.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help find Vanessa? The 35-year-old is missing from home in Wolverhampton and we, and her family, are worried about her.
"If you know where she is, call 999 immediately, quoting PID 439555. Thank you."