Chance for public to learn about nature reserve

The event will celebrate the history of Smestow Valley

The Friends of Smestow Valley, which is located in the west of Wolverhampton, are putting on the event on Saturday, July 8, running from 10am to 3pm.

The event at Cupcake Lane will see guided walks, a number of stalls and activities and a chance for those present to learn about the history, geology and wildlife of the area.

The flyer for the event details what people can expect

Secretary of Friends of Smestow Valley Steve Downs said: "Smestow Valley is a Local Nature Reserve in the west of the city and includes Smestow Brook, the Staffs and Worcs canal and a railway walk.

"There will be a variety of stalls located in the meadow area near to Cupcake Lane and guided walks giving visitors the opportunity to learn more about the history, geology and wildlife of the area.

"Friends of Smestow Valley run weekly conservation session maintaining the reserve and monthly litter picks.

"They are keen to recruit new volunteers and further information will be available on the day.