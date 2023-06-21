Buses diverted in Codsall after water main bursts

Wolverhampton man jailed after knocking out woman in 'shocking' tower block lift attack
Premium
There is disruption on the buses in Codsall this lunch time after a burst water main caused problems.
NX West Midlands have tweeted that service number five between Wolverhampton and Codsall is diverting in both directions via Pendeford Avenue, Barnhurst Lane and Pendeford Mill Lane,
There is also disruption in Birmingham on service number 14 where roadworks have closed Kitts Green Road.
The service is diverted in both directions via Station Road, Bordesley Green East and Meadway.