Wolverhampton teenager releases first novel about a world ruined by pollution

Mattat Salmon, a homeschooled student and member of The Way Youth Zone, has recently released her debut novel, Breath, as an eBook on Amazon.

The inspiring story revolves around a group of friends who make a treacherous journey through a world ruined by pollution, to make it to an eco city where they can finally breathe without a gas mask. The story explores themes of grief, gratitude, and sustainability.

Mattat, who is a member of The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, was inspired to write the novel by her mother, who has published six books of her own.

"My favourite hobby is reading, and I’ve always enjoyed coming up with stories and writing them down," Mattat said. "The story was inspired by my desire for people to stop taking the planet for granted."

Salmon has been attending The Way Youth Zone for four years. As a homeschooled student, she says that the Youth Zone has been a great place for her to meet new friends and try new skills.

"I’ve always found the team of youth workers at The Way to be supportive and helpful," Mattat said. "They’ve helped me to build my confidence and I’ve made some great friends there."

Jade Dorsett, a youth worker from The Way Youth Zone, said: "We are so proud of Mattat’s achievement. She is a great example of the potential of the young people we meet in our Youth Zone.

"Her creativity and confidence shines through in her writing and we are sure she will be one to watch in the future!"