Special church service to mark Windrush 75th anniversary

Published:

A special service to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush will be held in Wolverhampton.

Former mayor Councillor Greg Brackenridge at Wolverhampton's Church of God of Prophecy in 2021
The event on Thursday(22) will at the Church of God of Prophecy, in Gloucester Street, Whitmore Reans, at 7.30pm will feature tributes to residents and poetry readings.

Speakers at the Windrush Day event will include former mayor and Ettingshall ward representative Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE and Bishop Wilton Powell OBE.

Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE receiving her medal in 2016 Photo: PA

It is among numerous events being held community centre and churches across the region to mark the historic day at London's Tilbury dock on June 22, 1948 when more than 800 men and women from the Caribbean, some settling in this region to rebuild after the Second World War.

The ship became a symbol of the wider mass migration movement from the wider Commonwealth including the Indian sub-continent from the 1940s to early 1970s.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

