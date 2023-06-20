Special church service to mark Windrush 75th anniversary

Former mayor Councillor Greg Brackenridge at Wolverhampton's Church of God of Prophecy in 2021

The event on Thursday(22) will at the Church of God of Prophecy, in Gloucester Street, Whitmore Reans, at 7.30pm will feature tributes to residents and poetry readings.

Speakers at the Windrush Day event will include former mayor and Ettingshall ward representative Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE and Bishop Wilton Powell OBE.

Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE receiving her medal in 2016 Photo: PA

It is among numerous events being held community centre and churches across the region to mark the historic day at London's Tilbury dock on June 22, 1948 when more than 800 men and women from the Caribbean, some settling in this region to rebuild after the Second World War.