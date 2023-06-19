Ibiza Proms in the Park attracts 4,000 ravers to Wolverhampton

The weather held out for Ibiza Proms

Ibiza Proms In The Park at Bantock Park on Saturday was a sell out for a second year for the event which is becoming a mainstay of the city's music calendar.

Kris Jones and Liam Hardy of New Vision Events, the show's promoters and producers, were delighted with the day's proceedings.

Thousands enjoyed the event

The Secret Symphony at Ibiza Proms

Kris said: “Our return to Wolverhampton for the second year of Ibiza Proms In The Park was a truly special day. It had everything anyone could have asked for, the atmosphere of the 4000 crowd was electric.

"We had grammy award winning Roger Sanchez warming the crowd up for the main event, 50-piece orchestra Secret Symphony orchestra playing a carefully curated list of Ibiza anthems as the sun like we had booked that too set over Bantock Park. We can’t wait to return next year to Wolverhampton in 2024."

Liam added: "The biggest of thank yous to everyone who came and shared the day with us and the support of the local authority and all those involved in the planning and delivery of the event."

Brina Bradley, of Secret Symphony, added: “We knew it was going to be another fabulous day in Wolverhampton, last year there was a real vibe in the crowd, a real stand out event, from the moment the doors opened with the supporting DJ’s until the last note of the orchestra and this year exceeded all expectations, the stage, the production everything that enhanced the experience of all those attending, everyone involved did such a fantastic job and that showed by the crowds reaction all day."