Appeal to find relatives and friends of Wolverhampton woman who has died

A picture of Ms Brendlova has been issued by the council

Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who knew Hana Brendlova to get in touch so that her funeral can be arranged.

Ms Brendlova, who died at the age of 71, had been living in a care home in Wednesfield for the past couple of months.

She was previously said to have been a resident in the Merry Hill and Heath Town areas of the city, and was believed to have been born in the Czech Republic.

