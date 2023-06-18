Calls for more support for single dads as it emerges there are fewer single father families living in the Black Country

There are fewer single father families living in the Black Country compared to a decade ago, analysis of census data shows.

The number of single dad families in the Black Country has gone down over the last decade.
Ahead of Father's Day this weekend, Dad's House, a UK charity supporting single fathers, said more support must be extended to lone male parents who often struggle to find flexible work and mental health support.

