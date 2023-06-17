Pub charity walk taking in region's football stadiums raises more than £6,500

By Lisa O'Brien

A pub licensee and his customers who took part in a charity walk around football stadiums in the region have raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

Pictured on the bike is Terry Cole surrounded by fellow fundraisers
Terry Cole and more than 25 of his customers at The Royal Oak in Wolverhampton took on the challenge on June 3.

Starting from Birmingham City Football Club, they visited Villa Park, The Hawthorns, Poundland Bescot Stadium, Sporting Khalsa in Willenhall and Molineux, before heading back to the pub – a distance of more than 23 miles.

Terry said: "It was quite tiring. We planned it to be 20 odd miles, but it was 23-and-a-half miles in the end.

The group at Molineux
The group at Villa Park

"It was a tough one but everyone managed to make it. We are all really pleased."

The group raised more than £6,500 by taking on the mammoth trek, smashing their original target of £1,500.

The cash will now be shared between Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikes and Have A Heart Wolverhampton, with some also going to Compton Care.

Reaching Poundland Bescot Stadium on the walk

Volunteers from the Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikes also supported the group on the walk, making sure they had enough water along the way.

"We are still waiting for some donations to come in so we will have raised even more than that," Terry said.

The group at The Hawthorns

"I would like to thank everyone who donated.

"This has been one of the biggest charity events we have ever done."

The group's online fundraising page is still open and anyone who wants to donate can visit justgiving.com/team/oakers

