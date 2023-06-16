Wolverhampton residents get discoloured tap water after emergency repair works

Severn Trent customers in the New Cross area of Wolverhampton are said to have been affected by the issue

People living in the New Cross area are said to be affected, with Severn Trent Water having first reported the issue just before 8pm on Thursday.

The water company is said to be carrying out essential repair work in the area due to a burst water pipe, but "didn't anticipate this affecting customers".

As a result, those living in the WV11 and WV13 areas are said to be experiencing poor or no water supply, as well as discoloured water.

In a statement made on its website at around 11.26 today, Severn Trent Water said: "We'd like to apologise to those experiencing poor or no supply within the New Cross area of Wolverhampton.

"Our teams are currently carrying out some essential repair work and although we didn't anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customers' supplies have been impacted.

"The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so all supplies are restored as soon as possible.

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused by this and we’ll make sure to keep this page updated with further information when we have it."