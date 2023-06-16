Problem solved after Wolverhampton residents faced discoloured water and reduced supply

People living in the New Cross area of Wolverhampton were sad to have experienced discoloured water or a reduced supply

People living in the New Cross area were said to be affected by the issue which was ongoing for more than twelve hours, with Severn Trent Water having first reported it just before 8pm on Thursday.

The water company was said to be carrying out essential repair work in the area due to a burst water pipe but "didn't anticipate this affecting customers".

As a result, those living in the WV11 and WV13 areas were said to have experienced poor or no water supply, as well as discoloured water.

In a statement made on its website on Friday morning, Severn Trent Water said: "We'd like to apologise to those experiencing poor or no supply within the New Cross area of Wolverhampton.

"Our teams are currently carrying out some essential repair work and although we didn't anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customers' supplies have been impacted.

"The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so all supplies are restored as soon as possible.

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused by this and we’ll make sure to keep this page updated with further information when we have it."

In a later statement, the water company stated that it had resolved the issue and apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused.

A spokeswoman for Severn Trent Water, said: "We’re really sorry to anyone who may have experienced lower than usual water pressure, or no water following essential work on our network in the New Cross area.