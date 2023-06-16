Members of Black Country gang who tried to blow up cash points jailed

(Clockwise): Alexander Blakemore, Christopher Rock, Jake Parkes, Craig Everitt, Matthew Stokes and Mark Harrison

Six men targeted six cash points across both the West Midlands and West Mercia, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard. Three have now received immediate jail terms and three received suspended sentences.

They stole money, caused more than £80,000 in damage and stole several vans and cars, some of which were used during the offences.

Those who have been sentenced were Craig Everitt, Matthew Stokes, Mark Harrison, Alexander Blakemore, Jake Parkes and Christopher Rock, all from the Wolverhampton, Coseley and Walsall area.

On October 3, 2018, Everitt and Stokes were caught on CCTV attempting to cause an explosion at a free-standing cash point in Pelsall High Street.

On the same day, the pair caused an explosion at a shop in Daisy Street, Coseley, but didn't take any money.

Another attempt then followed at a petrol station in Penn and another in Turnberry Road, Bloxwich.

The Bloxwich offences were disrupted by officers, resulting in the gang members fleeing the scene at high speeds.

Detective Constable Barry Bevan, from force CID, said: "This was a co-ordinated and planned series of thefts across the region.

"CCTV footage showed them repeatedly visiting the offence locations to prepare for the raids, and trying to cause explosions at the ATMs shows how serious they were about stealing a significant quantity of cash."

The defendants were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 9.