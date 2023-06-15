Travellers move on from Wolverhampton's East Park after notice served

Enforcement officers and security staff were present as the travellers prepared to leave the park

The encampment at East Park in Wolverhampton was reported on Wednesday morning, with more than a dozen caravans and assorted cars and vans spotted on the area near to Hickman Road.

Enforcement officers from Wolverhampton Council, along with West Midlands Police, visited the park to talk to members of the group and to serve a notice to move on.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said, at the time, the council was undertaking its statutory duties before confirming when the group would be leaving the park.

Caravans were seen being hitched up to vans and cars as the travellers prepared to leave

He said: “The council is aware of the encampment in East Park.

"Council officers, supported by local police, have been at the park today to engage with members of the group.

“We are undertaking our statutory duties in relation to the group before confirming their departure.”

It was confirmed on Thursday by West Midlands Police that the group had been served with the notice and had left the park.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers from our Wednesfield neighbourhood team attended a camp in East Park yesterday morning along with enforcement officers from the council.