Rare falconry bird spotted on garden gate in Wolverhampton as local rescue hunts for owner

The gyrfalcon was spotted on a garden gate in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton.

The gyrfalcon was seen perched on a garden gate in Whitmore Reans, inquisitively looking up at the camera as a local resident took a video.

The impressive species are rarely seen in the wild in the UK but are often owned by falconers, leading people to believe this bird is an escapee.

Wolverhampton-based animal rescues The Garden Sanctuary and Wings and Paws were contacted about the bird by a resident in Whitmore Reans and they are keen to identify the owner.

The bird has now been collected by The Garden Sanctuary. If you are the owner or have any further information about the bird, please contact them via their Facebook page or email the_gardensanctuary@yahoo.com.

Gyrfalcon

The gyrfalcon is the largest of the falcon species, with an average length of 55cm and an average wingspan of 145cm. The females are significantly larger than the males.

These stunning birds of prey are also polymorphic, ranging in colour from white to dark brown.

Gyrfalcons are found on tundra, snow forests, mountains, coasts, and sea ice. Therefore, rare sightings of these birds wild in the UK will mostly fall in the winter.

These transient visitors to Britain are only spotted a few times a year. The most ever recorded was in 1909 when 27 gyrfalcons were seen across Britain and Ireland.

They will breed from Greenland to northern Siberia and head over to northern Europe, central Asia, and the northern United States in the winter.