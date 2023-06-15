Police search for man in connection with Wolverhampton assault

Wanted: Have you seen 27-year-old Ryan Daker?

Ryan Daker is wanted by police in connection with the incident in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police has said the man also has connections to the Dudley area, and are asking for help in finding his whereabouts.

On Twitter, Wolverhampton Police wrote: "Wanted, have you seen Ryan Daker? The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault in Wolverhampton.