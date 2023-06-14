Wolverhampton's school crossing patrol wardens recognised with long service awards

The Mayor of Wolverhampton recognises the city’s school crossing patrol officers. Front row from left, warden Angela Quilter; Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre; Patricia Hunting, longest serving school crossing patrol officer; Mayoress Lynn Plant and warden Angela Heera

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Mayor of Wolverhampton, held a special reception in the mayoral suite on Wednesday to thank all wardens for their commitment to helping keep schoolchildren safe.

Some members of the city’s school crossing patrols have been wardens for more than 20 years and their efforts were marked with long service awards.

Those receiving long service awards were Helen Denson, who has served for 22 years, Rosalind Millard (23 years), Shirley Tonks (24 years), Debra Simpkiss (25 years), Sandra Gold (34 years), Brenda Breeze (39 years) and Patricia Hunting (46 years).

The local celebrations came as the school crossing patrol service in England marks its 70th anniversary.

While there had been a few local crossings in parts of England from the 1930s, it was in 1953 that the School Crossing Patrol Act extended the service nationwide due to the increase of traffic in towns and cities.

In Wolverhampton, there are currently 42 school crossing patrol wardens serving their local communities and eight mobile patrols who work across the city covering vacancies and absences.

The city’s service achieved charter mark status in the early 2000s in recognition of the excellent public service provided throughout school term times.

Councillor Dr Hardacre said: “We are immensely proud of our school crossing patrol wardens in Wolverhampton.

“Within the service we have a number of wardens who have served for many, many years and their dedication has been recognised with long-service awards.

“But our thanks go to all of our wardens for their outstanding service and every member of the team will receive a commemorative badge and certificate to mark this special anniversary.”

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for city environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, said: “I would like to add my thanks and appreciation for the work our wardens do.

“They are very special people who dedicate their time twice a day to help the city’s children to cross busy roads safely on their way to and from school.

“Anyone interested in joining the team would be very welcome to contact us and find out more about the opportunities we currently have available.”

The school crossing patrol service is currently looking for new wardens to join the team.