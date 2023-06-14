Tickets now on sale as Grand Slam of Darts returning to Wolverhampton

Thousands of people attend the event at Aldersley every year

Fans can now secure their tickets to the event in Wolverhampton, with the Grand Slam of Darts confirmed to return to WV Active Aldersley in November.

The annual nine-day event, which starts on November 11, sees 32 top stars competing for the Eric Bristow Trophy in a tournament which begins with a group stage before playing down to a winner from the knockout last-16 onwards.

Michael Smith lifts last year’s Grand Slam of Darts trophy at WV Active Aldersley

Michael Smith won last year's Grand Slam at Aldersley and has since gone on to become World Champion and the number one ranked player in the sport.

His rivals for the Grand Slam title this year will include Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen, three-time Grand Slam winner Gerwyn Price, 2023 Masters winner Chris Dobey and UK Open champion Andrew Gilding.

The 2022 runner-up Nathan Aspinall and former World Champion Rob Cross have also qualified already, with finalists from TV events across a 12-month period guaranteed a spot.

Shuttle buses will run from Wolverhampton city centre to Aldersley Leisure Village at intervals before each session, with start times and locations to be announced nearer to the event.

The buses will also return to the city centre at regular intervals after each session.

The event always brings fans with imaginative fancy dress

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said: “We’re looking forward to the Grand Slam of Darts returning to Aldersley later this year.

"The PDC are excited to be back and, as always, we will work closely with them to make this event a huge success and welcome visitors from across the country.

“Wolverhampton is the spiritual home of the Grand Slam of Darts and we’re proud to welcome the best darts players in the world and their fantastic, passionate fans who create an amazing, fun atmosphere.

“This event remains a firm part of our strategy to bring the very best in art, music and sport to the city to boost the local economy, create new jobs and build an outstanding cultural reputation.

"Recent events like the official reopening of The Halls Wolverhampton and the return of Wolverhampton Pride bringing thousands of visitors to the city are testament to that.”