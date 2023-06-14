Black Country charity wins top award for staff development

(L-R) Pauline Tomlinson - YMCA BC Board Member and CEO of YMCA Heart of England); Steve Bavington - CEO of YMCA BC; Blantina Chipangura Executive Head of HR and Ethos at YMCA BC)and Jon Rowe - Joint Chair of YMCA BC Board.

The YMCA Black Country Group (YMCA BC), which has taken on 117 individuals over the past twelve months, has been named as a ‘Gold’ Investor in People. The award is one of the highest standards achievable for training and developing your employees.

The organisation had to complete a lengthy assessment process of staff surveys, with more than 150 employees interviewed about their roles, their personal development, and the culture of the charity, which is heavily influenced by its ethos and values.

After reviewing the surveys, Investors in People praised the passion and commitment shown by employees for the work they do, the trust they have in leaders and how embedded the values are in the language and actions of the YMCA BC.

The organisation operates eight day nurseries across the Black Country, provides supported accommodation for young people and youth provision to children between five and 16. It also supports individuals and families with skills building and employability and operates a community gym in West Bromwich so people in the area have affordable fitness opportunities.

Blantina Chipangura, Executive Head of HR and Ethos at YMCA BC said: “We are thrilled to have progressed from Silver in 2020 to the Gold Award; most importantly, it illustrates we have practices that are engaging our workforce and creating positive outcomes and that we are an excellent place to work.