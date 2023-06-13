Man detained after car crashes on Wolverhampton city centre pavement following 'struggle'

The standed car after it crash in Wolverhampton city centre

Police say a man was detained after the Smart ForFour was left stranded on the roadside cabinet in Market Street, on the junction with Queen Street, after the drama unfolded on Monday afternoon.

A road sign was also knocked to the floor before the car passed shop windows and came to a halt outside the shop unit that's soon to become home to the Burger & Sauce restaurant.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Market Street, at its junction with Queen Street, Wolverhampton, shortly after 3pm today (Monday), after a car crashed into an electric box following the attempted theft of a vehicle.

"A struggle ensued between the owner of the vehicle and a man who attempted to steal it. Two off-duty officers assisted and along with uniformed officers detained a 40-year-old man."

City centre crash

The aftermath of a Wolverhampton City Centre crash

Kerry Elmore, who works at Greggs in Market Street, said she saw a man jump into the empty car, reverse and then drive off at speed.

"We then heard a loud bang as the car crashed, it was shocking to see as this is a very busy road and somebody walking there could quite easily have been injured, or worse, or people in the shop if it had crashed as it was out of control."

Market Street and Queen Street were closed while the incident was being dealt with.