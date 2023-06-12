Team hoping to defend title in dragon boat race challenge for children’s hospital

The team from Pertemps

The crew from Pertemps Network Group, including members from the Wolverhampton office and elsewhere across the Black Country, will try to retain the fastest boat titles it won at last year’s event.

Pertemps Network Group recently became one of the inaugural Changemakers partners at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, working with a small group of local business to raise at least £1 million a year for the hospital to allow it to better plan investment for transformational projects that will benefit thousands of sick children for decades to come.

The dragon boat race challenge takes place on June 30.

Teams will race in traditional dragon boats on the canal next to The Mailbox in Birmingham.

Lisa Miller, director at Pertemps Network Group, said: “As partners of the new Changemakers programme, it is our pleasure to be taking part again in this year’s dragon boat race to raise vital funds for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital charity.

“The Birmingham Children’s Hospital are continually going above and beyond to support their patients and families, which is why events like this are so important to raise the vital funds needed to make a real difference to all those who use the hospital.

“For 62 years Pertemps has always supported the communities in which we work and this one of many that we are proud to support.”

Last year the team of Pertemps Paddlers set the fastest time to take first place.

The team raised more than £2,500 for the cause and hope to achieve the same later this month.