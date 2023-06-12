Night of psychedelic music and dancing in store

Calum Gallagher is looking forward to an evening of psychedelic music and dancing

The 'Freak Out' music night on Saturday, June 24 will take place at the Clarendon Hotel in Chapel Ash in Wolverhampton and will feature a night of psychedelic lights and DJ's playing a range of songs from the 1960s to the modern day.

Organiser Calum Gallagher said the idea was to bring people together who appreciated a wide range of music and experience a scene which has been growing in popularity in recent years.

He said: "Over the past year, I've seen a lot of people who have started to dress how people did in the 1960s, wearing vintage stuff, and getting into psychedelic music, like early Pink Floyd.

"It's gone from being an underground movement to becoming very popular and it brings people back to that time when there was the summer of love and the hippie movement.

"It also shows in the music, with some very famous songs such as I am the Walrus by the Beatles being seen as psychedelic."

Mr Gallagher, who said his current favourite artist from the time was Frank Zappa, said the night was something people who were there at the time could enjoy as much as people who were just discovering it and said the most important thing was the vibe in the room.

He said: "It's the sort of thing that is like a throwback evening and you get the mix of people who have come along because of it and the people who have turned up for a pint and heard the music.

"You might not be into all of it, but you might start to enjoy more of it because of the vibe in the room and people having a good time.

"I think another important part is the visual element as we have go-go dancers, 60s films playing in the background and projectors and we think it's an evening you can come and really enjoy."