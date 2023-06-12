Demolition work starts as part of £30m revamp of former eye infirmary in Wolverhampton

The demolition of the former Wolverhampton eye infirmary has now begun. Pictured: Councillors Craig Collingswood, Stephen Simkins, Wendy Dalton, and Wendy Thompson, with director Zed Ahmed and Stuart Anderson MP.

The former eye infirmary in Chapel Ash had been dubbed "blight on the city", but will now be regenerated as part of a £30m project.

The site is now being transformed into 75 new luxury apartments and a healthcare development, including a special educational needs school and an eating disorder clinic,

Home to three locally listed buildings, the site was abandoned by the NHS in 2007, which attracted multiple incidents of anti-social behaviour, such as arson and assault.

In 2013, three men had to be rescued after a fire in the building that saw around 30 firefighters called to tackle the blaze.

But after years of delays, an important milestone has been reached with the beginning of the demolition work, marking a significant step towards the transformation of this historic site.

Under proposals signed off by council planners, the School of Nursing, a public toilet block, and the Outpatients and Accident and Emergency building from 1937 are all set to be torn down, along with storage buildings and other outbuildings.

Two of the listed buildings, the original tower block from 1888 and the 1928 Nurses' Home building, will be restored to their former glory. However, the Outpatients and A&E building will be demolished as it has been deemed structurally unsafe.

The site, which is contaminated with asbestos and Japanese Knotweed, will then be cleared for the start of ground works.

The next phase will see the redevelopment of the former nurse’s home and an extension to create the Eating Disorder Clinic, along with the construction of the SEN school.

A final phase, due to commence in May 2024, will see the redevelopment of the original eye infirmary building from 1888 into apartments.

The Twentyman Building

The famous Wolverhampton architect for the Outpatients and Accident and Emergency building was Richard Twentyman of Lavender and Twentyman, one of the most important architectural practices working in Wolverhampton in the mid-20th century.

Although this building has come to the end of its life, Twentyman’s memory will live long through the replacement newbuild apartment complex which will be named ‘Twentyman House’

Zed Ahmed, the director of BZ Property Holdings, said: "We wanted to be onsite in January this year however, the project encountered some delays.

"We had to conduct tower stabilisation works to preserve the architectural integrity of the iconic 1888’s tower, discharge pre-commencement conditions, engage building regulations officers, conduct essential substation relocation works, finalise stopping up orders, install new site hoarding and more importantly carry out a detailed historic report of the ‘Twentyman’ building.

"Despite these essential delays, we are eager to progress works as soon as possible.

"Prior to any demolition, a comprehensive and detailed historic report was commissioned. This report has documented and preserved the historical significance of the Twentyman building.

"The creation of this report required extensive research, analysis, and collaboration with heritage experts to ensure the preservation of the site's rich history."

An "inspiration and blueprint" for Wolverhampton

Maariayh Mahmood of BZ Property Holdings said the project would act as a "catalyst" for further investment in Wolverhampton and would "rejuvenate" Chapel Ash.

Maariayh said: "I believe this proposal is about delivering positive change in Wolverhampton and the excitement of bringing old buildings back to use.

"It’s been a pleasure working with the planning officers and local councillors.We would like to thank all involved in supporting us on this journey.

"The scheme showcases the power of proactive engagement and creative thinking in urban development supports the council’s commitment to fostering positive change and revitalizing neglected spaces for the betterment of the entire city."

Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for inclusive city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: "The former eye infirmary is iconic and has played a huge part in the lives of so many of our citizens.

"That is why our planning department has worked hard with partners to ensure a suitable scheme is brought forward on this strategically important site.

"The fact works have now started on site, following the necessary planning and building regulation approvals, is a testament to the resilience and determination of all those involved.

"I am looking forward to watching BZ Property Holdings deliver a sensitive transformation that will bring the historic buildings back into use and lead to new housing and employment opportunities for the residents of Wolverhampton."

Stuart Anderson MP said: "The former eye infirmary site's progress serves as an inspiration and blueprint for future developments in Wolverhampton.

"It demonstrates what can be achieved when stakeholders work together towards a shared vision. This success story should encourage others in our city to explore innovative approaches and replicate the positive transformation seen here.

"The redevelopment of this site will provide new housing, employment opportunities and resolve long-standing issues of anti-social behaviour, dilapidation and blight on the surrounding area.

"The housing provision will suit a range of local needs including some family-sized units and units catering for disability."

Councillor Wendy Dalton concluded: "It is through the efforts of individuals and investors like Mr Ahmed that we can create vibrant, thriving communities.

"Let this be a steppingstone towards a brighter future for Wolverhampton, where neglected sites are rejuvenated into a valuable asset for the community, and new opportunities are embraced.

"We look forward to this site becoming once again a vibrant and valuable asset for the community."