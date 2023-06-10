Abandoned Wolverhampton puppy 'doing well' in fight for survival after leg 'ripped off'

Sophia at two weeks old

Kind-hearted followers of the Dudley-based animal charity Ravens Rescue have already raised more than £3,000 for the care of Sophia, a Cavachon breed who was brought to a Wolverhampton vet on Wednesday by two people who claimed to have found her dumped by the canal.

The vet called the rescue centre and founder Sarah Price dropped everything to pick Sophia up and get her to Vets4Pets in Dudley Sport where she has received emergency treatment.

Sarah said Sophia is doing well but not out of the woods yet and it was too early to say she would survive, although things are positive.

She said: "Sophia is too small and fragile to undergo surgery yet but she is responding to the care she is receiving. Her teeth are starting to come through, she is eating puppy mousse currently after being fed by the bottle so she is better.

"But she is so fragile and will need a lot of care and attention, not to mention complicated surgery to repair the wound because it is one of the worst injuries we have seen in nearly 11 years doing this and it has shocked us all.

"We don't know the circumstances sometimes, if you get a nervous or inexperienced mum, when they bite the cord off, they can chew the leg - or the cord is around the leg and it gets left - but we don't know for definite.

Puppy Sophia

"We would like to get more information about what did happen or the circumstances behind her being abandoned, we are not here to judge and it will be dealt with in complete confidence but anything we could find out might help the vets with her treatment.

"Let us help if others are in this condition we don't want to see them end up like this.

"Since the news broke we have had so many messages, offers of help and donations towards the veterinary care – it seems like Sophia's story has touched a lot of people."

Anyone wishing to donate to the pup's care can do so by calling Vets4Pets Dudley Port on 0121 5577 711. Anyone with information on Sophia can e-mail ravensrescueuk@gmail.com in confidence.