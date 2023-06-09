Wolverhampton ITV viewer gets £10,000 surprise after answering knock on door

Andi Peters (left) made the trip to Wolverhampton to hand over a cheque for £10,000

The knock on the door from Andi Peters came at around 9.30am on Friday at an address in Wolverhampton and was part of the Wake up a Winner competition on the Lorraine show on ITV.

The presenter knocked on the door, which was said to be in a "secret location", and after meeting the husband Rob first, was greeted by a visibly emotional Helen, who was in the middle of a work meeting.

He then announced she was the winner of £10,000, which was followed with ticker tape, and questions to a clearly overwhelmed Helen about what she was going to spend the money on.

After taking time to compose herself, she said the money would come in handy for her two children and a possible family holiday.

She said: "It's just going to make a massive difference as we've got both girls birthdays this month and the eldest is going to university.

"We've also got family in New York, so hopefully we'll be able to go."