Rat Pack the highlight of night of fun for Compton Care

The party will take place at the Old Wulfrunians Sports and Social Club

The Rat Pack is Back, the UK’s original and longest running tribute to the original swing trio, will be headlining palliative and end of life care charity, Compton Care’s inaugural Summer Party, on Sunday, July 2.

The Rat Pack will be joined by rising singer-songwriter, Nieve Ella and a line up of local bands, choirs and entertainment acts on stage from 2pm.

Taking place at Old Wulfrunians Sports and Social Club in Castlecroft, the family-friendly event will also feature a host of other activities including lawn games, a raffle, outdoor bar and food for sale.

Compton Care’s Community & Events Fundraising Manager, Emily Thompson, said: “We are encouraging the local community to come along and enjoy an afternoon of music, food and fun for all the family.

"We are so excited to have secured The Rat Pack and Nieve Ella to headline a fantastic line-up of local talent, all in support of Compton Care.”

The Rat Pack is made up of David Alacey as Frank Sinatra, Paul Drakeley as Dean Martin and ITV’s Weatherman, Des Coleman as Sammy Davies Jr.

Des Coleman will be part of the show as Sammy David Jr

The show celebrates its 25th year and the current cast have been performing together as Frank, Dean and Sammy since 2003.

The show tours all over the UK in theatres and cabaret rooms and is well-known for high-profile international performances in Singapore, Dubai and Monte Carlo.

Paul Drakeley said: “I am delighted to be performing in my hometown and as a proud Wulfrunian, it means so much to help raise funds for a truly special charity close to my heart.”

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults aged 18 and over and under 17s go free.

Tickets are available in advance via the Compton Care website and on the day.

All proceeds from the event will go towards funding the charity’s work supporting people with life limiting conditions and their families living in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, South Staffordshire and East Shropshire.