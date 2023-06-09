'Mini-masts' to boost 4G mobile coverage in Wolverhampton’s busiest areas

A mini mast on a lampost

The small cell antennas take advantage of existing street infrastructure – including BT’s iconic red telephone boxes.

They improve street-level mobile coverage in busy areas where it is not always practical to install more and larger mobile masts.

The extra antennas mean that customers can take advantage of download speeds of up to 300Mbps, even at the busiest of times.

EE has alos installed small cells on BT’s innovative new digital Street Hubs, further maximising the benefit of these assets to communities.

In Wolverhampton, EE has worked with partners including Nokia to deploy small cells to boost capacity in locations including Bilston, Westcroft and Penn. It has also enhanced coverage in key locations in neighbouring Birmingham.

James Hope, director of Mobile Radio Access Networks for EE, said: “As demand for data continues to rise, small cells are becoming an increasingly integral part of our mobile network.

“Our partnership with Nokia ensures customers continue to benefit from our fastest 4G speeds even at the busiest times and in the most congested of locations, and we’re proud to pass another milestone in this project as we continue to invest in improving the UK’s best mobile network up and down the country.”