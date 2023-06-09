Charity ready to welcome people to vital networking event

Members of the Haven post at the last networking event and are looking forward to seeing people at the 2023 event

The Haven Wolverhampton will be welcoming the return of its next women’s networking event, hosted at The Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, on Thursday, June 25, starting at 6pm.

The event, which is taking place in the picturesque Great Hall, is sponsored by local company, Codsall Kitchen Studio.

Attendees will be in for a night of summer-themed networking fun with tea, coffee, and sweat treats available throughout.

Guests can enjoy a night out with work colleagues and female friends, whilst at the same time help to raise vital funds for women and children vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness across Wolverhampton.

On the evening of the charity event, award-winning entrepreneur, copywriter and TEDx speaker Charlotte Davies will be guest speaking, sharing her top tips on “How to Beat the Blank Page.”

Charlotte said "Over the past few years, I've gotten to know the team at The Haven and the impact of their incredible work for women and families fleeing domestic abuse.

"I am therefore absolutely delighted to be speaking at the Summer Solstice Networking event and sharing experience and my pro writing techniques for writing more engaging content."

The evening at the prestigious venue will start at 6pm and will also consist of fun networking games, a raffle and various female-led company stall holders selling everything from baked goods, through to fashion items and hair products.

Chloe Evans, Fundraising Officer said “We are excited for our Summer Solstice Event and looking forward to welcoming new and returning faces to our Networking event series.

"It is always a great night filled with inspiring women in business, as well as those maybe looking to start their own new venture.

"All funds raised help us to ensure our vital services can be there through the summer months for those fleeing from domestic abuse, and we are so grateful to all those who come along to support.

"We look forward to welcome guests along very soon.”

Tickets are priced at £12.50 per person, with a VIP option priced at £19.50 which includes a glass of Pimms.