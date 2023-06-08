Rush hour chaos following M6 collision in Black Country

M6 Northbound, between Junction 9 and Junction 10, where the incident is said to have taken place

Two of four lanes were closed between Junction 9 (Wednesbury) and Junction 10 (Wolverhampton).

Drivers experienced heavy delays due to the incident, with congestion leading to Junction 7 (Great Barr).

On Twitter, West Midlands Wrote: "M6 North between Junction 9 Wednesbury and Junction 10 Wolverhampton.

"Two lanes closed. Reported collision. Congestion from Junction 7."

The incident has since cleared, and both lanes have since reopened, with drivers advised to expect minor delays while traffic continued to clear.