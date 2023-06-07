New lottery aims to help good causes to increase fundraising

Gurpreet Sahota, James Clarke and Ian Darch help to promote the Community Lottery

More than 40 good causes have already signed up to benefit from the new Wolverhampton Community Lottery after a virtual launch event at the end of May, which gave good causes a first look at how the lottery will work, as well as giving them a chance to sign up and start fundraising with the lottery.

The local lottery has been set up by Wolverhampton Voluntary & Community Action (WVCA) in a bid to raise money for charities and good causes throughout Wolverhampton.

The launch event saw organisations including Age UK Wolverhampton, The Haven, Central Youth Theatre, Gatis Community Space and Wolverhampton LGBT+ sign up and WVCA communications officer James Clarke said it was a great opportunity for voluntary organisations to give their fundraising a boost.

He said: "It's a really good opportunity for local causes who are struggling post-pandemic, as we have all been, to increase their fundraising, boost their income and be supported by the people who know them best.

"It's about boosting your fundraising in a way that means people can support a cause without spending a huge amount and you could win as much as £25,000 and other monthly prizes as well."

Good causes still are being encouraged to sign up and WVCA have said there’s no limit on the number of causes that can join.

Each good cause will be given its own page on the website to direct their supporters to and causes will receive 50p from every £1 ticket they sell, with a further 10p going into a Central Fund that will also be distributed to good causes.

Maria Billington, Director at ARC CIC who run Gatis Community Space said, “We signed up to fundraise with the lottery because it will allow us to raise money online, all year round without needing to print tickets or source prizes. We’re excited to give our supporters a fun way to boost our fundraising, and maybe even win a cash prize.”

With so many good causes signed up and tickets on sale now, it will soon be time for the first draw of the lottery.

Players will have the chance to win cash prizes of up to £25,000, whilst supporting the good cause of their choice, and with regular bonus prize draws there’s the chance to win prizes such as a home entertainment system. It’s a win-win situation!

Tickets are available now from wolverhamptoncommunitylottery.co.uk with weekly draws taking place at 8pm on Saturdays.