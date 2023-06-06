Bittersweet night for fans of The Script as the band pays tribute to Mark Sheehan in Wolverhampton gig

Fans rallied behind The Script at their gig in Wolverhampton. Photo: Jodi Photography.

The band took to the stage at the newly reopened The Halls in the city centre, previously called the Civic Halls, for one of their first concerts since Sheehan's death in April.

Fans of the band turned up in force to support O'Donoghue and Power, including super-fans Susan Townshend, Chrissy Mcgrory, Jenn Gibbs, Chelsea McDade, and Niah McDade.

Susan Townshend organised a wall of condolences for people to sign in memory of Sheehan, with comments including "those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever", "thank you for all the memories and kindness", and "the world is a lot emptier without you in it."

A wall of condolences dedicated to lead guitarist of The Script, Mark Sheehan, outside The Halls in Wolverhampton. Photo: Jodi Photography.

Susan, aged 52, travelled four hours from her home in Hastings to watch the band play, and told the Express & Star: "It's a difficult one to put into words, even though none of us knew him, we feel like we know him.

"They've always been so good to their fans, Mark was always sending messages to people on Instagram.

"To say we are all devastated is an understatement. He hadn't done any gigs really for a good two and a half years so we knew something wasn't right.

"I thought of the wall of condolence and it has gone down really well. We put a post on Facebook on Saturday and we have had people who aren't even attending sending in messages so it's going to be from all over the world – it is from the heart, it is going to be from the whole Script family."

Fans rallied behind The Script at their gig in Wolverhampton. Photo: Jodi Photography.

The devoted crowds also waved green glowsticks in memory of Sheehan, united in their grief and steadfast in their enduring love for the band. One fan took to Twitter to say: "Paint Wolverhampton green."

A particularly emotive moment came when lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power performed an acoustic version of Arms Open to the emotional crowd, a song which they had sung at Sheehan's funeral.

The Script's Twitter account posted a video of their performance at Blackpool the night before, and said: "Arms Open is a song that was special to Mark and being able to sing it at his funeral with our friends and family meant so much to both of us.

"This is the version we did at the funeral and we loved being able to play it for you all last night. Last night we were mourning the loss of a friend, but also celebrating his life as well. Thank you to everyone who held up the digital candle."

Fans took to Twitter to share their surreal experiences of the gig, with one saying: "Such a beautiful tribute to Mark tonight in Wolverhampton. You did Mark and us proud."