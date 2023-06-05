Youngsters given half-term fun thanks for activity programme

Councillor Christopher Burden (Cabinet Member for Children and Young People) and Maya Patel (#YES Youth Inspector), with children attending the STRiVE Plus provision, a provision for SEND children, held at The Hilda Hayward swimming pool at The Royal School, over May half-term.

Strive Events put on events for young people across Wolverhampton, thanks to the Yo! Wolves holiday programme.

They included arts and crafts, sports, swimming, games, team building and more, including a free meal, at a variety of venues including The Royal School and St Andrews Primary School.

Chelsea Burns from STRiVE said: “Our May half term activity programmes STRiVE and STRiVE Plus have gone really well with all places being booked each day throughout the week including the bank holiday.

“It was great being able to offer our SEND provision STRiVE Plus in conjunction with Wolverhampton Council to ensure we can meet the needs of all children and young people and give everyone the opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and build confidence during the school holidays.”

The activities and food were provided through Wolverhampton Council’s #YES Fund as part of the regular Yo! Wolves holiday activity programme.

Councillor Christopher Burden, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: "Our aim is to give children and young people the best start in life, and part of this is to offer support and learning through activities and other things to do during the school holidays.

“It was great to visit Strive and see first-hand how much our children and young people are enjoying the events and activities that they were providing over half-term.

"Strive Events are one of a number of local providers, volunteers and organisations which are working with us to continue to build a huge range of opportunities for our city’s children and young people through Yo! Wolves.”

The Summer Yo! Wolves programme will be launched at the end of June, offering hundreds of events and activities for children, young people and their families during the summer school holidays.