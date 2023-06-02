Volunteers encouraged to learn about opportunities at expo

Renford Lee (WVCA), Deputy Chief exec of Wolverhampton Council Mark Taylor, Sue Woolnough-Holt and Pete Emms of Wolverhampton Volunteers help to promote the event

Wolverhampton Volunteers will be holding a Volunteering Expo between 10am and 3pm at The Atrium in Wolverhampton Civic Centre as part of Volunteers Week.

2023 marks the 39th year of Volunteers’ Week, held between June 1 and June 7 and Wolverhampton Volunteers will join thousands of charities and voluntary organisations recognising the contribution volunteers make across the country. through the event.

Wolverhampton Volunteers is part of Wolverhampton Voluntary & Community Action (WVCA) and as a part of WVCA, it shares the aim to strengthen communities and community groups in Wolverhampton, and improve quality of life for the most vulnerable people in society.

With this year’s theme of ‘Celebrate and Inspire’, the group said it hopes to encourage people to be the change that it wants to see and get involved in volunteering in whatever way works for them.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Volunteers said: "The contribution of volunteers is often unseen and unrecognised by many, visible only through the incredible impact of their volunteering.

"Taking the time during Volunteers’ Week to celebrate their efforts and all they contribute to our local communities, the voluntary sector and society as a whole has never been more important.

Wolverhampton Volunteers Coordinator Pete Emms said: “Over six hundred and fifty volunteers stepped forward in Wolverhampton to respond to the Covid situation in 2020 and in 2023 volunteering is still key to many local organisations.

"Many of these voluntary sector organisations covering every aspect of community life will be attending the Expo which is a free event.

"This will provide anyone interested in volunteering a chance to find out more about the hundreds of volunteering opportunities available.

"Come and chat to both organisations as well as current volunteers”.