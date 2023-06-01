Much-loved pop-up book store to return to Wolverhampton city centre

Judith Goodman has been selling books for more than 30 years

The store will offer shoppers an extensive selection of second-hand books, with genres ranging from poetry, children's books, transport, history and theology.

It will return to the city for just three weeks at the Community Hub on the lower level of the Mander Centre, next door to Bonmarche.

The shop is ran by children's book collector Judith Goodman and fellow enthusiast Steve Robinson, with the pair having sold books together for the past 25 years.

Judith, who is from Much Wenlock, said: "Loads and loads of people come along, sometimes there were a couple of hundred people coming through the shop, but a lot of people in Wolverhampton really like the shop.

"I'm a book collector, I think they have so much more character to them and if they an inscription in the front it adds to it if you find someone loved a book as much as you.

"We never sell out we always add to, we have a vast array of books at home in storage. Some people come each day every day to have a mooch around – it's relaxing and enjoyable."

The book enthusiasts find the titles that they sell through buying them from people who come to the shop or at auction.