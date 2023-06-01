Compton Care looking to increase volunteer base

From left, Glynis Fenner (Volunteer Services Manager), Louise Findlay (volunter), Denise Clemson (volunter), Margaret Boswell (volunter), Jennifer Cooper (volunter) and Wendy Hallez (Volunteer Liason Officer)

Compton Care has launched the campaign to aid its continued expansion of services across Wolverhampton and the wider West Midlands to coincide with the nationwide Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to June 7.

The charity currently has 420 volunteers and said it is seeking to increase that number to 500 by the end of June.

Among the wide range of volunteer roles available at Compton Care are retail positions in its shops across the region, and various exciting opportunities throughout the organisation.

Glynis Fenner, Volunteer Service Manager at Compton Care, said: “We are extremely fortunate to have a wonderful band of volunteers who collectively provide thousands of hours of support each month.

“They are the true lifeblood of Compton Care and every one of them plays a key role in helping us deliver our full range of services to support our local communities.

“Like many charities, our volunteer numbers have been affected by both the pandemic and the cost of living crisis so we are keen to have a push throughout June to encourage new people to give volunteering a try.

“With Volunteers’ Week being celebrated across the UK, it gives us the chance to not only honour those people who are already kindly giving their time to support the charity but also to recruit some new volunteers.”

Some of the existing band of volunteers have been with Compton Care for years or even decades, including 80-year-old Mary Cooper, who helps out at the Crumbles Coffee Shop at the charity’s headquarters.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and I really enjoy it,” said Mary. “Many of the customers know me from over the years and I’ve made many friends. I’d certainly recommend it.”

Compton Care’s volunteers are asked to complete a short application process before starting and to commit to a minimum of four hours per week.

Glynis said: “Our mantra is that we have a volunteering position available for anyone able to contribute their time, whatever their skillset or circumstances.

“Volunteering has many benefits, including obtaining new skills, meeting new people and playing a role in helping make a huge difference to the lives of the people we care for and their families.

“We are seeing a wide range of people taking up volunteering positions now, from those who are retired to those at the beginning of their working career. The common denominator is that people are looking to help those less fortunate than themselves and to give something back.”

Louise Findlay, a main reception volunteer, said working at Compton Care is very fulfilling.

The 62-year-old from Tettenhall said: “At main reception, you are often the first and last points of contact that any visitor has with Compton Care and I take that responsibility very seriously.

"It’s an excellent charity and it’s uplifting to be working alongside nice people."