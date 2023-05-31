Popular darts event to remain at city leisure village

The hall at Aldersley Leisure Village carries a large area of tables and seating for the fans

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has announced that the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts will be staying at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, continuing a relationship with the city that began back in 2007.

The tournament, which brings together players who have won major tournaments such as the World Championship, the World Matchplay, the UK Open and the PDC World Cup, was originally hosted by the Civic Hall, but moved to Aldersley in 2018 and, apart from a year in Coventry during the Covid-19 pandemic, has remained there since.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said the tournament would remain at Aldersley, stating that it was a more suitable venue due to being able to accommodate more people and tables.

Gerwyn Price, who has won three times at Aldersley, will be one of the big names competing for the Eric Bristow Trophy

He also said that Wolverhampton Council were putting more investment into the venue and said he looked forward to running the Grand Slam at Aldersley for the foreseeable future.

He said: "We'll be staying at Aldersley for the Grand Slam.

"We feel it's a more suitable venue for the event now as we can accommodate more people at tables, which is what the crowd want.

"We're speaking regularly to Wolverhampton Council and they're putting a lot of investment into that venue, looking to upgrade it, and looking to have us as part of that.

"We've got a very strong relationship with them, they love having the Grand Slam, they know it's good for the profile of the city and we know it's the right city to host that event.

"We feel that Aldersley is the place for it to be and, with the improvements that are looking to be made there over the next couple of years, could be a top venue.”

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for Visitor Experience, said the council had worked closely with the PDC to deliver the event.

The venue has become a popular place to watch the darts, with a big stage and lots of screens

He said: “We’re looking forward to the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts returning to Aldersley later this year.

"As always, we will work closely with the Professional Darts Corporation to deliver this very popular event for people from Wolverhampton and further afield.

“The darts is just one of a number of attractions and events that makes Wolverhampton a fantastic place to visit.

"With the reopening of The Halls last week, we believe Wolverhampton has a wide offer of entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy throughout the year.”

Tickets for the event, which runs from November 11 to November 19, will be available in the near future.