Motorists can get Wolverhampton road information on new website

Information about works carried out by utility companies, transport organisations and emergency services as well as the council can be found at https://one.network

Motorists can use the website to find out more information about how to best to plan their journey when works are underway.

The site includes details such as location, dates of works, the organisation responsible and information about any diversions and traffic management.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We are a busy city, and a variety of different works can often be taking place.

“While we do coordinate planned works to minimise their impact, it is common for essential or emergency works to be carried out by utility companies and other organisations that are out of the control of the council.

“But we do appreciate roadworks can be frustrating and would ask for motorists’ patience as they are completed.