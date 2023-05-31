Modern slavery charity appeals for residents to give survivors a safe bed for the night

Helen Hodgson from Hope at Home

Charity Hope at Home has provided over 8,000 safe nights sleep for survivors of modern slavery in communities throughout the West Midlands.

Since its inception, Hope at Home has been committed to creating a supportive and secure foundation for survivors of modern slavery, helping them to rebuild their lives and break free from the cycle of exploitation.

The charity's hosting scheme matches survivors with compassionate volunteer hosts who provide a spare room and a welcoming space, offering a fresh start and a path towards independence.

Helen Hodgson, Operations Director at Hope at Home, said: "Reaching this milestone of over 8,000 safe night’s sleep is a testament to the dedication and compassion of our volunteer hosts and the transformative impact of our hosting scheme.

"We are immensely grateful to every individual who has opened their home and heart to a survivor of modern slavery, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment to heal and thrive."

Chloe*, a 22-year-old survivor of sexual exploitation, faced homelessness before moving in with Hope at Home hosts. The foundation of a safe environment allowed her to study at college before achieving a scholarship to study Law & Criminology at university.

Each safe night sleep provided by a host contributes to the larger goal of empowering survivors and preventing homelessness. Hope at Home believes that by offering stability, support, and a sense of belonging, survivors can reintegrate into society.

Hope at Home wants people to register their interest and learn more about what it's like to host a survivor of modern slavery.

Helen added: "We invite individuals and families in our community to consider hosting," added Hodgson. "Hosting a survivor of modern slavery is a unique opportunity to contribute to a world where everyone can live free from exploitation, and together, we can create a lasting impact. We provide our full support to our hosts at every stage of their journey."